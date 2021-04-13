TURKEYS DAILY VIRUS CASES HIT NEW PEAK

Specially constructed domes to ensure social distancing as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, are placed on a terrace of a restaurant in Istanbul, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey reported over 59,000 more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 59,187 cases, including 2,723 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 3.96 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 34,455 with 273 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 52,104 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.42 million.

More than 42.19 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 306,563 more done since Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has risen to 2,951, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government announced a two-week partial lockdown to curb the recent rise in infections across Turkey.

New measures will be enforced starting Wednesday evening and continue for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting.

The weekday curfew will now begin at 7 p.m., two hours earlier than the previous 9 p.m. start time, and last until 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases.

Weekend curfews will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

Turkey has administered nearly 19.16 million coronavirus vaccine shots since it started a mass immunization drive on Jan. 14.

Over 11.47 million people have received first doses of a vaccine, while nearly 7.69 million people have completed a two-dose course, according to Health Ministry data.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 136.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 77.98 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.