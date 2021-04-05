Over 42,500 new COVID-19 cases registered across Turkey

Turkey on Monday reported more than 42,500 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 42,551 cases, including 1,706 symptomatic patients, were registered across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 3.53 million.

The nationwide death toll reached 32,456 with 193 more fatalities.

As many as 25,627 more patients won the battle against the disease, raising the number of recoveries over 3.13 million.

More than 39.81 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 245,496 done since Sunday.

The latest figures showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,407.

Since Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 17.19 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

More than 9.95 million people to date have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 7.24 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.85 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 131.43 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries nearing 74.6 million.