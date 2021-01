Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

A police officer closes the door of the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny as Yulia Navalnaya is seen behind in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. AP Photo

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.

Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.