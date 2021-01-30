France postpones football match amid violent protests

A French football league match on Saturday between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Rennes was postponed due to violent protests by Marseille fans in southern France.

"The Round 22 Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais [Rennes] has been postponed," the French league organizers said in a statement.

It added that violent incidents at the Olympique Marseille training center forced Ligue 1 to adjourn the match at the Orange Velodrome Stadium.

French sports media reported that a great number of Marseille fans raided the team's training center to protest against the club board.

Videos on social media showed that OM fans chanted and marched to the gate of the club's training premises to attack the building.

They also threw flares to set the property on fire.

French police arrested 25 supporters.





