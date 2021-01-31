11 people killed in terror attacks in N.Syria
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Car bombs killed 11 people including 24 civilians in two separate incidents in Turkish-held northern Syria on Sunday, a monitoring group said.
At least 11 people were killed and 24 others wounded in terror attacks in the northern al-Bab and Azaz towns in Syria on Sunday.
A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town.
Eleven people were killed and 24 others wounded in the attack.
Shortly after, another explosion in a checkpoint five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of al-Bab town killed six and wounded four people.
It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.