11 people killed in terror attacks in N.Syria

The attack, which occurred near a cultural centre, also wounded more than 22 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (Photo by Nayef Al-ABOUD / AFP)

At least 11 people were killed and 24 others wounded in terror attacks in the northern al-Bab and Azaz towns in Syria on Sunday.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town.

Eleven people were killed and 24 others wounded in the attack.

Shortly after, another explosion in a checkpoint five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of al-Bab town killed six and wounded four people.

It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.