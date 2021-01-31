Conflict between Syrian regime, terrorist PKK kills 1

At least one regime soldier was killed and four others wounded in northern Syria on Sunday due to an ongoing conflict between forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad and the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Regime supporters also organized a protest against the terror group in the town of Qamishli, the region with a Russian military base.

They demanded the YPG/PKK to stop the blockade of places where regime forces are present.

Calling to rein in the terror group, the demonstrators entered the airport where the Russian airbase is located.

Tensions began when the YPG/PKK was pressurized to let the regime forces control the town of Ayn Issa in northern Syria.

The terrorist organization responded by detaining some members of the regime forces in the Qamishli district on Dec. 28, 2020.

The regime forces in the district also rounded up some members of the organization in retaliation.

Those held were released after Russian mediation, easing the tensions for a while. But mutual arrests continued, and the YPG/PKK blockaded the military regions known as "Security Square" in Qamishli on Jan. 8, and in al-Hasakah on Jan. 16.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.