Brussels police detain at least 200 at anti-virus measure protest

Brussels police placed at least 200 people in administrative detention and shut down an unauthorized protest against Belgium's coronavirus containment measures on Sunday.

"We are shutting down the demonstration outside Central Station," Brussels police tweeted.

Those involved would be allowed to leave one by one after identification, provided they leave peacefully and there are no reasons to arrest them, police said.

At least 200 people had been placed in administrative detention so far, police spokesperson Olivier Slosse told dpa.

Belgium braced itself for a possible spill-over of protests against coronavirus restrictions after its neighbour the Netherlands faced violent protests and rioting in recent weeks.

Brussels police had a large presence in the capital on Sunday, and warned people planning to attend to stay away from the capital's landmark Atomium sculpture and Central Station or risk detention.

Belgium has imposed a nightly curfew for weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus infections, but there have not been any large protests against the measures so far.