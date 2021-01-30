TURKEY

President Erdoğan congratulates new German ruling party head

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday congratulated the new leader of Germany's ruling party.

In a phone call, Erdoğan said he believed Armin Laschet, head of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), will continue Germany's positive relations with Turkey, according to a statement from Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey has strong economic ties with Germany, which is the largest trade partner of Turkey.

The conservative-liberal politician, widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's favorite for the top seat, received 521 of 992 votes.

Laschet narrowly defeated his rival Friedrich Merz, a conservative hardliner, in a run-off vote.

The 59-year-old politician is also the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

Known for his moderate and liberal views, Laschet is generally considered a follower of Merkel's centrist line.

The CDU's annual party congress was held online due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

