Turkish foreign minister due in Northern Cyprus Monday
"During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet with the TRNC authorities to discuss the issues on our common agenda, particularly the Cyprus issue," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a two-day visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Feb. 1-2.
"During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet with the TRNC authorities to discuss the issues on our common agenda, particularly the Cyprus issue," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The island of Cyprus has been divided into the TRNC in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.
It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK. The TRNC was founded in 1983.
Turkey has recently stressed that efforts for a "federal" solution to the divided island of Cyprus have proved hopeless, and any future talks must focus on two separate, sovereign states on the island.