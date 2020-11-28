Turkey reports more than 30,000 new coronavirus infections

Turkey registered 30,103 more COVID-19 infections, including 6,714 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall count to 487,912.

A total of 3,611 patients won their battle against the pandemic over the past day, bringing the tally to 396,227, while the death toll rose by 182 to reach 13,373.

More than 174,400 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country since Friday, bringing the total to over 18.24 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,903.

"Our health army is under heavy burden. Each of us is responsible for following the measures. This is not a personal choice, but a social necessity," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.44 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 61.87 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 39.62 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.