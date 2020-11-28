Ethiopian forces end main operation in northern Tigray

Ethiopian forces on Saturday entered Mekele, the capital city of the Tigray region and the last rebel-held area.

"The main operation is successfully concluded. We now have ahead of us the critical task of rebuilding what has been detroyed; repairing what is damaged [..]," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted.

The announcement came after half a day of airstrikes supported by mechanized brigades and the infantry.

The whereabouts of the renegade Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders are not clear as of now.

Abiy said the victory clearly showed the people of Tigray were not aligned with the TPLF leadership.

He promised to work for the wellbeing, development and security of the people of Tigray.

On Nov. 4, Ethiopia launched an operation against TPLF claiming the group has attacked troops stationed in the northern region of Tigray.

A three-week armed confrontation ensured resulting in the displacement of 41,000 Ethiopians to neighboring Sudan.

Details are sketchy at this point as to the gravity of damage in the city of Mekele, but Ethiopian government earlier promised to protect civilians.