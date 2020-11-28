Azerbaijan: 4 dead in mine blast in newly retaken region
Four Azeri civilians died Saturday after their car hit a landmine planted by retreating Armenian soldiers in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said. The incident occurred in a village in Fizuli district, a statement said. "The mine was planted by the Armenian armed forces during their retreat," the statement said, adding that it was an anti-tank mine.
The general prosecutor's office said the blast took place Saturday in the Fuzuli region. Fuzuli had been illegally held under the control of invader Armenian forces since a 1990s war in and around the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Heavy fighting broke out in late September during which Azerbaijan regained control of Fuzuli and some other Armenian-occupied areas. A cease-fire signed in early November also turns over other territories to Azerbaijan's control.
The blast underlines the dangers Azerbaijanis face in trying to resettle the territories.