Istanbul giants Galatasaray hammer Rizespor 4-0 in Super League clash as Diagne scores a hat trick

Galatasaray thrashed Çaykur Rizespor 4-0 in a Turkish Super League match on Saturday.

Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne's hat-trick helped the Lions' shutout win in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Diagne drew first blood near the end of the first half, scoring from a penalty kick to give his team the lead at halftime.

The Lions doubled the gap in minute 52 when Diagne converted a close range finish.

He made it 3-0 in the 79th minute with another finish in the area.

Playing in the center of the park, Taylan Antalyali scored a spectacular goal from outside the penalty area near the end of the match to seal the emphatic win for the title contenders.

Meanwhile, in minute 77, Rizespor midfielder Fernando Boldrin was sent off after a foul.

Boldrin was already booked.

Galatasaray rose to second place in the standings with 20 points in 10 matches.

Rizespor has 12 points and is in tenth place in the league table.

RESULTS:

MKE Ankaragücü - Trabzonspor: 0-1

Çaykur Rizespor - Galatasaray: 0-4

Gaziantep FK - Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-2

Medipol Başakşehir - Yukatel Denizlispor: 3-3