Senior PKK member admits terrorists took part in Armenian ranks amid Karabakh fighting

PKK terrorists fought alongside the Armenian army in Upper Karabakh, the terror group's senior member has confirmed.

Speaking to a terrorist-affiliated media outlet, Layika Gultekin, a senior member, said they took part in recent Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan.

"We went to Upper Karabakh to fight alongside Armenian soldiers. We will always be with the Armenians whenever they wish us to be," she said.

Turkish security officials believe the terror group expects to win Armenia's favor for its presence in northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been occupied by the Armenian military since 1991.

The decades-long conflict has been the cause of rift between the two former Soviet republics.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and ended in a Russia-brokered truce six weeks later.





