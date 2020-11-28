Another day of more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections Saturday for the fourth day in a row, pushing the overall tally to 392,326, official data showed.

Another 45 people died because of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,942.

The number of new infections and deaths were, however, slightly less than what was recorded Friday.

The recovery ratio dropped from 95% to 86% as active cases rose to 46,861. A total of 337,553 patients have recovered.

Authorities, in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel virus, have already re-imposed "smart" lockdown restrictions, including a ban on public meetings and rallies. They also closed cinemas and theaters and banned indoor weddings and public gatherings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned last week that the situation was worsening as new cases spiked in major cities.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who leads the country's anti-virus strategy, has also said the situation could worsen as hospitals are being overwhelmed.

Pakistan reported more than 50,000 new infections in November alone.





