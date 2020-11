Shoppers make their way along Oxford Street in central London on November 3, 2020, as the country prepares for a second national lockdown during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 20,018 new COVID-19 cases and 397 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed on Tuesday.

The daily case number compares with the 18,950 positive cases recorded on Monday. There were 136 deaths on Monday.