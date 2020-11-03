US: Pence, Harris make final push to win key state

US Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris spent the early hours of Election Day on Tuesday with a focus on Michigan in an effort to garner votes in the final lap of the race.

Harris was touring Detroit, where she tried to encourage her supporters to head to the polls in order to attract more support to win the swing state's 16 electoral votes.

"One day, our children and grandchildren are going to look us in the eye and ask what we did in this moment," the California senator wrote on Twitter.

"And I want to be able to say, we did everything we could to fight for our country and their future. Go vote...March with hope. Vote with joy."

Thulasendrapuram village in India's Tamil Nadu state, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born, held a prayer ceremony earlier Tuesday in support of an election win for her and presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to reports.

Pence plans to hold four rallies in Pennsylvania and Michigan on Election Day, hoping to give President Donald Trump a boost in those critical states.

He also spoke to a number of radio stations in a final effort to push the Trump campaign into the lead.

Pence was with Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan -- the same spot where Trump held his last rally in his 2016 election campaign.

In an effort to replicate the surprise win in the Wolverine state, the rally Monday night lasted until the early hours of Election Day.

Four years ago, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes in Michigan to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.

"GRAND RAPIDS is Fired Up for Four More Years of President DonaldTrump! KarenPence and I were so grateful for the warm welcome tonight! We need you to get out and VOTE Michigan!" Pence wrote on Twitter.