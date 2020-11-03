Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus
TURKEY Agencies and A News
Published
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says businesses such as restaurants, pools, barbers will close at 10 pm as part of measures against coronavirus.
Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.
Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have recently spiked, with 2,302 patients identified on Monday. Ankara only reports the number of those who show symptoms.
Erdoğan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.