Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have recently spiked, with 2,302 patients identified on Monday. Ankara only reports the number of those who show symptoms.

Erdoğan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.