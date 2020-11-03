Turkey calls for worldwide struggle to fight ideologies abusing Islam

Stressing Turkey's condemnation of Monday's terror attack in the Austrian capital, the Turkish foreign minister has underlined the need to keep fighting ideologies that abuse Islam.

"Especially we need to continue our fight to destroy the ideologies of those who abuse Islam, our religion of peace," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu also hailed Recep Tayyip Gültekin and Mikail Özer, two ethnic Turks in Vienna who risked their own lives, entering the line of fire to help injured civilians: "Our two brothers did what a human, a Muslim, and a Turk should do."

He went on to say that no terrorist attack can be justified, and that Turkey stands ready for close and sincere cooperation against all approaches that cause terrorism.

At least three people died and 15 more were wounded in the terror attack in Austria's capital on Monday evening, authorities have confirmed.

Seven of the wounded are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Top Turkish officials have expressed solidarity with Austria in the aftermath of the deadly attack.









