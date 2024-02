Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı returned to the homeland

Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, has returned home after successfully completing his space mission. At a press conference with Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır at Ankara Esenboğa Airport, Minister Kacır highlighted the success of Gezeravcı's scientific mission, including the completion of 13 experiments in space.