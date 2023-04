Milley: Abrams tanks will make difference in Ukraine war

"And in this case, you would have to make sure that your tanks are used in combined arms with mechanised infantry artillery. All of that is synchronised with dismounted forces, etc.. So there is no silver bullet in this case. But I do think the M1 tank, when it's delivered and it reaches its operational capability, that it will be very effective on the battlefield," U.S. Army General Mark Milley said in a statement. ,