Erdoğan calls Israel's war criminal PM Netanyahu 'Today's Adolf Hitler'
07.26.2024 18:34
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized the United States for glorifying Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, highlighting the disconnect between the claimed values of democracy and human rights and their actual application. "Those who give the whole world lessons in democracy and human rights have no shame while glorifying the Hitler of our time. They are not embarrassed while welcoming the murderer of 40,000 people as a hero," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.
