NBA legend Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record $2.2 mln at London auction

"Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance' season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold," the London-based auction house said on Twitter, referring to a 2020 documentary about Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.