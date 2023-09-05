Alvaro Morata: Rubiales' behavior was unacceptable

"Firstly, we would like to say, once again, that we are proud, and we truly want to thank our women's national team for the World Cup title achieved in Sydney. It was a historical achievement that will represent a massive game changer in women's football in Spain and that will inspire so many women after such an incalculable achievement. Therefore, we want to express our regret and solidarity with the players whose success has been overshadowed. We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behavior from Mr. Rubiales, who has not been up to the standard of the institution he represents. We stand clearly with the values of the sport," Alvaro Morata said in a statement.