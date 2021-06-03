Argentina's perfect duo: Messi-Aguero

Lionel Scaloni: "About (Lionel Messi's) future, we only hope that he's happy playing football. Wherever he is. If he plays together with Sergio (Aguero at Barcelona), they know each other for a long time, they are close friends, have been together in the national team. For the national team, it's always better that players are together in a club, because one would know the other even more. But in the case of them, who are close friends, it is still positive."