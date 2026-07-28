Aspendos excavations reveal 2,000-year-old theatre street and artifacts

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that excavations at the ancient city of Aspendos have uncovered a 300-meter section of the nearly 2,000-year-old Theatre Street. The excavations also brought to light monumental structures, statues, mosaics and artifacts shedding light on the city's commercial history.

In his statement, Ersoy said: "Visitors will now be able to follow the traces of this thousands-of-years-old city step by step along this historic route stretching from the ancient theater to the acropolis."

He emphasized that the shops, a bakery, the monumental eastern gate, statues of Hermes, Artemis, Aphrodite, Eros and Nemesis, as well as the Young Eurymedon Mosaic, uncovered along the street open a new window onto Aspendos' rich history.

Ersoy also noted that a Phoenician coin and glass artifacts found during the excavations reveal Aspendos' important place in the powerful trade networks of the Eastern Mediterranean.