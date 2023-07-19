Notes from underground: 'Secret' shelter beneath Ankara Castle

During the Second World War, a second city, so to speak, was created beneath Ankara Castle.

A fierce war was raging in Europe, with cities being devastated by aircraft bombings. Millions of Europeans had sought refuge in shelters upon hearing the sirens. Türkiye had also witnessed the severity of the situation and decided to construct a shelter beneath Ankara Castle, a massive rock formation, as a precautionary measure.

The shelter, built by the Germans to ensure the safe operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the government, was never actively used.

Access to the secret shelter built by the Germans is provided through three separate entrances. The shelter has the capacity to accommodate 3,600 people for short stays, and 1,200 people for longer stays. It includes units for ventilation, heating, electricity, generators, and water supply.

The interior of the shelter covers an area of 1,200 square meters, featuring 13 rooms, 5 halls, 1 dormitory, 1 dining hall, and 2 toilets.

Recently, there has been some activity within the shelter.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs allocated the shelter to the Altındağ Municipality under a signed protocol for its conversion into a museum. The municipal teams have already started working on the project.

Altındağ Mayor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Asım Balcı, has provided information about the ongoing work to TRT News:

"Everyone living in the capital city knows about the shelter dating back to the years of the WW2 at the foot of Ankara Castle. Even though this shelter is well-known, it still remains a complete mystery to the city. The residents of Ankara have continuously expressed their desires to see and visit it. In response to the citizens' overwhelming requests, we have decided to convert it into a museum.",

According to the project, there will be a foyer area in front of the shelter, which will welcome guests and house art galleries and dining areas.

"We are in consultation with academics and artists. Work has started for the entrance and art center."

Asım Balcı, emphasized that creating a museum was not an easy task. He stated that they were in close consultation with academics and artists to meticulously implement whatever would be most appropriate for the project. He also stated:

"The shelter is a significant area, and we are working to transform it into an appealing center that everyone will admire and easily visit. Plus, this location is a historically registered site. Each step we take here has to be approved by the preservation boards before being implemented. The work has commenced for the museum's entrance and art center area."

Asım Balcı stated, "Even in its current state, we believe that this place will receive a significant amount of interest. Our goal here is to preserve the concept of a shelter. We will explore themes like the activities and experiences within a shelter."

Shelters converted into museums exist in many countries around the world.

"We aim to implement a similar application to the shelter museum in Spain."

Altındağ Municipality has examined these shelter museums. Some examples include the Junibacken in Sweden and the Athens War Museum in Greece.

"The museum in Spain, which was converted from a shelter, closely aligns with our vision. They have also preserved the shelter culture there. We aspire to implement a similar concept in Ankara. However, our shelter differs from those in Spain in that it has never been used. As a country, we did not enter the WW2, so there was no need for the shelter to be utilized." Asım Balcı also stated.

The opening of the shelter museum is planned for the end of the year

Altındağ Municipality is making the necessary arrangements to convert the shelter into a museum, where old photographs related to Ankara and materials from that period will also be exhibited.

Asım Balcı emphasized that Ankara Castle was a cultural symbol and that it attracted thousands of local and foreign visitors every year.

Balcı said, "We are always taking steps to further enhance the tourism potential of the castle. The shelter will be one of those steps. We believe that when our museum opens, it will become the most significant tourism destination not only for Ankara Castle but for the whole city of Ankara."

The shelter is scheduled to open its doors to history enthusiasts by the end of this year.