Two villages in Turkey have been selected for the UN's Best Tourism Villages list, the UN World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) said Thursday.
Mustafapaşa village in central Nevşehir province and Taraklı village in northwestern Sakarya province are among the "best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity," said UNWTO.
"A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted the recognition in 2021," it said in a statement. "All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."
A total of 174 villages were proposed by member countries and were evaluated from a set of criteria including, cultural and natural resources, economic, social and environmental sustainability, tourism, health, safety and security, among other metrics.
The announcement of the chosen villages came during a General Assembly meeting in Madrid.
"Tourism can be a driver of social cohesion and inclusion by promoting a fairer distribution of benefits throughout the territory and empowering local communities," according to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. "This initiative recognizes those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and wellbeing."
- List of 44 villages
