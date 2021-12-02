Two villages in Turkey have been selected for the UN's Best Tourism Villages list, the UN World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) said Thursday.

Mustafapaşa village in central Nevşehir province and Taraklı village in northwestern Sakarya province are among the "best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity," said UNWTO.

"A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted the recognition in 2021," it said in a statement. "All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

A total of 174 villages were proposed by member countries and were evaluated from a set of criteria including, cultural and natural resources, economic, social and environmental sustainability, tourism, health, safety and security, among other metrics.

The announcement of the chosen villages came during a General Assembly meeting in Madrid.

"Tourism can be a driver of social cohesion and inclusion by promoting a fairer distribution of benefits throughout the territory and empowering local communities," according to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. "This initiative recognizes those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and wellbeing."

- List of 44 villages

Bekhovo, Russian Federation

Bkassine, Lebanon

Bojo, Philippines

Caspala, Argentina

Castelo Rodrigo, Portugal

Cuetzalan del Progreso, Mexico

Cumeada, Portugal

Gruyeres, Switzerland

Batu Puteh , Malaysia

Kaunertal, Austria

Le Morne, Mauritius

Lekunberri, Spain

Mani, Mexico

Misfat Al Abriyeen, Oman

Miyama, Japan

Mokra Gora, Serbia

Morella, Spain

Mustafapasa, Turkey

Nglanggeran, Indonesia

Niseko, Japan

Nkotsi Village, Rwanda

Old Grand Port, Mauritius

Olergesailie, Kenya

Ollantaytambo, Peru

Pano Lefkara, Cyprus

Pica, Chile

Pochampally, India

Puerto Williams, Chile

Radovljica, Slovenia

Rijal Alma'a, Saudi Arabia

Testo Alto, Brazil

Saas Fee, Switzerland

San Cosme y Damian, Paraguay

San Ginesio, Italy

Sidi Kaouki, Morocco

Solcava, Slovenia

Soufli, Greece

Taraklı, Turkey

The Purple Island, Republic of Korea

Ungok Village, Republic of Korea

Valposchiavo, Switzerland

Wonchi, Ethiopia

Xidi, China

Yucun, China