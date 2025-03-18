US lawmakers demand arms embargo, end support for Israel

US Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Summer Lee demanded an arms embargo Tuesday and an end to US support for Israel following a resumption of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 404 victims.

The lawmakers condemned the resumption of violence, which shattered a ceasefire that has been in place since Jan. 19.

"The Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out airstrikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians," Tlaib wrote on X. She said Israel would never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo.

Omar echoed that sentiment.

"Netanyahu has shattered the ceasefire agreement, indiscriminately killing hundreds of people in Gaza ... Arms embargo NOW," she said.

Lee highlighted the humanitarian crisis, noting that "Israel has consistently violated the ceasefire and cut off all aid to Gaza ... This US-backed genocide must end."

The demand comes amid growing criticism of US support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes, while Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.









