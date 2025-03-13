Trump touts economic gains, slams Wall Street Journal as 'antiquated and weak'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated recent economic developments while lashing out at the Wall Street Journal, calling the daily "antiquated and weak."

Trump, on social media, pointed to falling egg prices, oil costs, and interest rates, as well as higher tariff revenue, as evidence of his economic success.

He accused the Journal of being influenced by the European Union, which he suggested was formed in order to "screw" the US.

He said the financial daily has "no idea what they are doing or saying" and suggested their thinking is "antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA."

The attack comes after the Journal published an analysis questioning whether Trump's administration is adopting a "liquidationist" approach to the economy, which suggests that short-term economic pain could lead to long-term gains.

Trump has frequently targeted media institutions, including CNN, MSNBC, the Associated Press and Reuters, accusing them of bias and misinformation.

Last year he told a campaign rally that if members of the "fake news" media were shot, he wouldn't "mind that so much."









