US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Trump asked the Florida congressman, a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, to assume the role.

The influential position does not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz, 50, has been a member of the House Armed Services, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees.