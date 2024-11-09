Biden and Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday

 Contact Us
Published November 09,2024
US President Joe Biden will meet President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The planned meeting comes after Trump, a Republican, won the Nov. 5 presidential election against his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The spokeswoman added that more details on the meeting will follow.