Biden and Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will meet President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The planned meeting comes after Trump, a Republican, won the Nov. 5 presidential election against his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The spokeswoman added that more details on the meeting will follow.











