US military ready to carry out lawful orders of Trump administration: Pentagon

The US military is ready to carry out "all lawful orders" of the incoming administration of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said Thursday.

In a message to the military, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the Pentagon will make a "calm, orderly and professional transition" to the next commander in chief, spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Austin "reiterated that the US military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next commander in chief and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command to defend the United States, our Constitution and the rights of all American citizens," she added.

He also said that the military will "continue to stand apart from the political arena to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security."

Asked whether Austin or anyone in the Pentagon reached out to the Trump transition team, Singh said the Pentagon coordinates everything with the White House and General Services Administration (GSA).

"There are certain agreements that need to be signed and put into place before we can start that transition process.

"But regardless, we are committed to a professional and effective transition for the incoming administration," she added.

Republican Donald Trump will be the 47th president after winning more than the required 270 Electoral Votes in Tuesday's presidential election.

He served as the 45th president from 2017-2021 and will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025 to serve a four-year term.









