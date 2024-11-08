78% of Jews voted for Kamala Harris in US presidential race: Exit polls

Exit polls from the 2024 US presidential election indicate that 78% of Jewish voters cast ballots for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the current vice president who this Tuesday suffered a sweeping defeat to Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and former president.

The exit polls by CNN and NBC found that traditional voting preferences among the Jewish community remained largely unchanged.

Of those surveyed, 78% supported Harris, while 22% chose Donald Trump.

An exit poll by Fox News also found that 66% of Jewish voters backed Harris, and 32% voted for Trump.

On the campaign trail, Trump had criticized Jews who did not vote for him, and suggested that if he ended up losing the election, it would be their fault.

In CNN's exit poll in the 2016 race, in which Trump won the election (through the Electoral College) but not the popular vote, 71% of Jewish voters supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while 23% voted for Trump.

In the current 2024 popular vote count, Trump has some 5 million more votes than Kamala Harris.

The latest surveys also showed that among Christian voters, 63% supported Trump, and 36% backed Harris.

- 63% OF MUSLIM VOTERS SUPPORTED HARRIS

According to the exit poll by Fox News, Muslim voters' general trend still leans towards the Democratic Party.

In Fox's exit poll, 63% of Muslim voters supported Harris, while 32% backed Trump.

In Fox's 2020 exit poll, Democratic candidate Joe Biden got support from 64% of Muslim American voters, versus 35% for Trump.

This indicates a one-point loss for the Democrats and a three-point loss for the Republicans compared to the previous election.

- 83% OF BLACK VOTERS SUPPORTED HARRIS: FOX

In Fox's exit poll, 83% of Black voters backed Harris, while 16% supported Trump. Among White voters, 56% voted for Trump, and 43% for Harris.

According to CNN and NBC exit polls, 52% of Latino voters supported Harris, while 46% backed Trump.

Latino voters have traditionally supported Democrats, but that advantage has been shrinking in recent races. Black voters' preference for Democrats has also been eroding, even with Harris-a biracial Black Asian candidate-running.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US, and during his campaign, Trump promised to send all undocumented immigrants back to their home countries, and even said immigrants admitted through government programs he disagreed with could be sent back.

Republican Donald Trump will be the 47th president after winning more than the required 270 Electoral Votes in Tuesday's presidential election.

He served as the 45th president from 2017-2021 and will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025 to serve a four-year term.











