Trump alleges voter fraud in Philadelphia, officials dismiss claim

As voting continued across the US on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump made accusations of election fraud in the city of Philadelphia, claims that were swiftly rejected by local officials, including a Republican commissioner.

Trump took to Truth Social, his own social media platform launched after his ban from Twitter, now known as X, alleging widespread irregularities in Philadelphia, a Democratic stronghold in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!" Trump wrote on the platform.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican election official responsible for overseeing the city's voting process, quickly countered these accusations.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation ... Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure," Bluestein said on X.

The commissioner added that his office maintained regular contact with the Republican National Committee and responded to all reported irregularities at polling stations.

Millions of Americans are headed to the polls Tuesday to elect the 47th president of the US, with Trump going against his Democratic contender, Vice President Kamala Harris.









