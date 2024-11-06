Bernie Sanders reelected in Vermont, securing 4th term in US Senate

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders from the US state of Vermont has won reelection, defeating Republican challenger Gerald Malloy to secure a fourth term in the US Senate, according to US media projections late Tuesday

The 83-year-old progressive senator, who caucuses with the Democrats, will continue his decades-long career in Washington, starting a new six-year term representing the state.

Sanders, first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1991, transitioned to the Senate in 2007. He ran for president in 2016 and 2020. Although he identifies as an Independent, Sanders is expected to continue working closely with the Democratic Party, as he has throughout his tenure in the Senate.

He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 bid for the White House.







