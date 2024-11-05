PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE RULES MUSKS $1M GIVEAWAY TO US VOTERS CAN CONTINUE

A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Monday that the $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes run by Elon Musk's political action committee can continue until the presidential election.

Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta did not provide an immediate explanation for his decision, but said a longer ruling would be forthcoming.

In court, Musk's attorneys argued that the recipients of the giveaway are not selected at random but are chosen to act as spokespeople for the America PAC, a political action committee formed by Musk.

Musk's lawyer Chris Gober said the winners are selected based on their personal stories and will sign a contract with America PAC to serve as spokespeople.

"The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance," Gober said. "We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, on Oct. 28 sued to block the contest in Pennsylvania, alleging the payouts amounted to an illegal lottery.

Musk is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter and has donated to America PAC to promote its voter mobilization and registration efforts.









