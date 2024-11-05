11 more killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon as death toll rises to 3,013 since October 2023

A building damaged in an Israeli military strike in the town of Jiyeh, south Beirut, Lebanon, 05 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Israeli airstrikes left 11 people dead and injured 61, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Tuesday.

A statement said the death toll from Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon has hit 3,013 since October 2023, with 13,553 wounded.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive against the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.