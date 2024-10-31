Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris, calls Trump’s actions 'un-American'

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president Wednesday, citing his commitment to country over party and calling Republican nominee Donald Trump's actions "un-American."

"I will always be an American before I am a Republican," Schwarzenegger wrote in a social media post. "That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and (her running mate) Tim Walz."

Schwarzenegger, who governed California from 2003 to 2011, has long been critical of Trump.

In his statement, he also criticized the former president's refusal to accept the 2020 election results, saying it's "as un-American as it gets."

"To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic. It makes me furious," Schwarzenegger said

On a possible second Trump presidency, he said: "He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

"That's enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country," he added.