Harris teams up with Obama in key US battleground state of Georgia

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama teamed up in the key battleground state of Georgia on Thursday, making their first joint appearance less than two weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"We will win. Or, as a certain former president would say, 'Yes we can!'" Harris told the crowd in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, borrowing a page from Obama's previous campaign trail call to action.

Obama's message to the crowd was much more dire, warning voters about the dangers America faces if Donald Trump is elected to the White House for a second time, according to news outlets.

"Just because (Trump) acts goofy...doesn't mean his presidency wouldn't be dangerous," he said, citing recent remarks made by former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, who said that Trump fits "into the general definition of fascist."

Harris followed Obama's remarks in the same light, calling Trump "an unserious man" and warning the crowd that the "consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious."

Both stressed the importance of putting new blood into the Oval Office, pointing out the nearly two-decade gap between Trump, 78, the Republican nominee, and Harris, 60, the Democratic nominee.

"There is an overwhelming call for a fresh start, for a new generation of leadership that is optimistic and excited about what we can do together," said Harris. "There is a yearning for a president of the United States who will see you, who gets you, and who will fight for you."

Harris touched on issues directly affecting Americans and how she would deal with solving them, including her plan for reducing the costs of groceries, prescription medication, housing and household necessities.

"Bringing down the cost of living will be my focus every single day as president of the United States," she said.

Harris was surrounded by star power during her Atlanta campaign rally with the likes of actor Samuel L. Jackson, director Spike Lee and actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry in attendance, as well as a performance by rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen, who endorsed the vice president with open arms while slighting Trump.

"I want a president who reveres the Constitution," Springsteen told the crowd. "Who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy. Who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. Who will fight for a woman's right to choose. Who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens."

"(Harris) is running to be the 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen continued. "He does not understand this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American."

Harris is set to appear alongside former first lady Michelle Obama at a campaign rally in Michigan, another key swing state, on Saturday.







