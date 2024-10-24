Harris tells CNN she considers Trump a fascist

Kamala Harris, the Democrat hoping to become the next US president, considers her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, a fascist.



In a public forum hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper, he asked Harris if she thinks Trump is a fascist. "Yes, I do," she said.



The question follows remarks from Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, who told the New York Times that in his view Trump "certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure."



He referred to the description of fascism as an extreme right-wing, authoritarian, and ultra-nationalistic ideology, characterized by a dictatorial leader and the suppression of opposition.



Harris, 60, said that Trump is "increasingly unstable" and "unfit to serve." She stated that former employees of the ex-president and close associates have explicitly pointed out that Trump despises the United States constitution and should never again hold the office of president of the United States.



Kelly, she said, had issued an emergency "call to the American people" with his statements about Trump, which highlighted what could happen if he returns to the White House. The people who could "hold Trump back" are now no longer there. "I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well-being and security of America," said Harris.



The election campaign in the United States has reached its final stage, with the final vote to take place on November 5. Millions of US citizens have already cast their ballots in early voting. Harris and Trump are in a dead heat, according to polls.









