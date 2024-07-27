TRUMP EDGES OUT HARRIS IN NEW WALL STREET JOURNAL POLL FOLLOWING BIDENS EXIT

Trump edges out Harris in new Wall Street Journal poll following Biden's exit

Former US President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by 2 points in the latest Wall Street Journal poll conducted after President Joe Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Trump received 49% support among 1,000 registered voters, while Harris garnered 47%, according to the poll.

Published on Friday, the polls suggest Kamala Harris's performance marked a significant improvement over Biden's, who trailed Trump by six points in a Wall Street Journal poll earlier this month.

That poll followed Biden's poor debate performance, which led to increased calls for him to withdraw from the race.

Biden ended his campaign last weekend after weeks of internal party debates about his age, mental fitness, and ability to win the White House in November.

The poll also revealed a sharp increase in Harris's favorability among registered voters, rising from 35% earlier this month to 46%, an 11-point jump. In contrast, Trump's favorability stood at 47%, while Biden's was at 39%.

After Biden suspended his campaign, Harris quickly gained key endorsements from party members. She also experienced a surge in fundraising and secured commitments from enough delegates to clinch the nomination.

The Wall Street Journal poll, conducted from July 23-25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1% points, according to the Journal's article.









