Biden says JD Vance is 'a clone of Trump'

Republican Senator from Ohio JD Vance (C) arrives to accept his vice presidential nomination on the opening day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first remarks on former President Donald Trump picking JD Vance as his running mate, called him a "clone of Trump."

"A clone of Trump on the issues. I don't see any difference," Biden said Monday when asked about the Ohio senator, who Trump tapped as his vice-presidential pick.

Trump announced his choice on Monday.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he said on his Truth Social platform.

The announcement came on the first day of the Republican National Convention when the party formally nominated Trump as its presidential nominee ahead of November's presidential election.