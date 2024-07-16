China wants to facilitate Palestinian 'reconciliation'

China on Tuesday expressed willingness to facilitate "reconciliation" between rival Palestinian factions, after Fatah said its officials would meet in Beijing with Hamas counterparts.

Hamas later said it would be attending talks in the Chinese capital at what it called an "expanded factional meeting" this weekend.

"The movement responded with a positive spirit and national responsibility," official Hossam Badran said in a statement.

Hamas was "keen on achieving national unity worthy of our Palestinian people... especially in light of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle," he added.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing had "always supported all sides in Palestine to achieve reconciliation and unity through dialogue and negotiation".

China, he said, was "willing to develop dialogue and reconciliation, provide a platform and create opportunities for all sides on the Palestine issue".

"China is willing to strengthen communication with all parties and work hard to realise the aim of Palestine's domestic reconciliation," he added.

The two Palestinian groups have been bitter rivals since Hamas fighters ejected Fatah from the Gaza Strip after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election.

Fatah sources said on Monday the Hamas delegation would be headed by its Qatar-based political chief Ismail Haniyeh, while the Fatah representation would be led by deputy head Mahmud Alul.

Asked about the comments on Tuesday, Beijing said it would "publish information at an appropriate time".

The Hamas movement has ruled Gaza since seizing control of it in 2007.

The Fatah movement controls the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Several reconciliation bids have failed, but calls have grown since the Hamas October attack and nine-month war in Gaza with violence also soaring in the West Bank where Fatah is based.

China hosted Fatah and Hamas in April but a meeting scheduled for June was postponed.

China has positioned itself as a more neutral actor on the Israel-Palestinian conflict than its rival the United States, advocating for a two-state solution while also maintaining good ties with Israel.







