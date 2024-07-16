News World Erdoğan: We neither turn our back on East for West nor neglect West for East

Erdoğan: We neither turn our back on East for West nor neglect West for East

"We cannot allow anyone to confine us within their narrow molds. We neither turn our back on East for West nor neglect West for East," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments while speaking at a press conference following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published July 16,2024 Subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech during a press conference following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his televised comments:



"Türkiye is a country that 'cannot be squeezed into a single bloc, with its geographical, human, economic, historical ties.



We cannot allow anyone to confine us within their narrow molds. We neither turn our back on East for West nor neglect West for East.



In period where our region is constantly on edge, establishing new equations in foreign policy is not just choice but necessity for Türkiye.



Even if oppressors who feed on blood and tears, occupation are disturbed, Türkiye stands firm by Palestine and will continue to do so."









