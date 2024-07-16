US received intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump - CNN

The United States received intelligence from a human source in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to try to assassinate former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

CNN reported that there was no indication that the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate Trump on Saturday was connected to the plot.

Law enforcement officials have been worried for months about a continued threat of Iran potentially attempting to assassinate former Trump administration officials and the former president, said the network.

Iran has repeatedly threatened retribution for the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian military's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in January 2020.

Trump, who is seeking reelection, was the subject of an attempted assassination during a rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday. He had an injury to his right ear.

The former president made his first appearance since the assassination attempt on Monday at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.









