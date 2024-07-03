Most US voters prefer different Democratic candidate than Biden for 2024 presidency: Poll

Seventy-five percent of US voters think the Democratic Party would be more likely to win the 2024 presidential race if it had a different candidate instead of President Joe Biden, said a poll on Tuesday.

According to the poll by CNN, voters expressed support for former President Donald Trump over Biden by 6 points, 49% to 43%.

The network also reported that among the US public, Biden's favorability rating stands at just 34%, with 58% viewing him unfavorably.

Biden's poor performance during last Thursday's first debate with Trump alarmed some Democrats and supporters as he struggled to articulate his ideas and respond effectively to Trump's claims.

CNN also said it spoke to more than two dozen current and former Democratic officials as well as donors and longtime Biden allies, many of whom it said have already made up their minds that Biden should quit his campaign.

Some of them told the network that Biden needs to announce it this week.

Earlier, US Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Austin, Texas, become the first Democratic representative to call for Biden to withdraw from the race.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Doggett said in a statement.

The White House said Tuesday that it acknowledges the feelings and concerns of Americans regarding Biden's poor performance during last week's debate.

"We understand the concerns. We get it. The president did not have a great night," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, noting that Biden had a cold and was hoarse.

She said the president knows how to do the job and that his record has been unprecedented in delivering for the American people.

Biden gave rambling answers and appeared to lose his train of thought on more than one occasion against the former president, heightening concerns that he might not be fit to serve another four-year term.










