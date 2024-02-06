Türkiye cannot remain 'indifferent' to Gaza: Deputy minister

Türkiye will continue to be in solidarity with Palestine, Turkish Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services Yavuz Selim Kiran said Monday.

"The disproportionate and inhumane attack conducted by Israel in the Gaza Strip is deemed unacceptable. We cannot remain indifferent to this situation," Kiran told the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD62) at UN Headquarters in New York.

Kiran said that under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, Türkiye stands ready to take action to support children affected by the attacks in Gaza.

He said Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas also focuses on the fact that Türkiye is committed to solidarity with the Palestinian people based on humanitarian values, transcending all forms of politics.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 27,478 Palestinians and injuring 66,835 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

- ERADICATION OF POVERTY 'ESSENTIAL GLOBAL OBJECTIVE'

Turning to the poverty in the world, Kiran said it is a problem that can only be resolved through collective action.

"Today, more than ever, the eradication of poverty is an essential global objective.

"Poverty not only deprives individuals of basic human rights and dignity but also impedes their access to education, health care and opportunities for personal and economic development," he said.

Addressing poverty is crucial for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, fostering social justice and reducing inequality, he added.

The commitment to addressing poverty is further emphasized by the transformative efforts undertaken in Türkiye over the last two decades, Kiran stressed.

"Our government has implemented significant structural changes in social protection policies and practices, aligning with the robust economic growth of our country," he added.

To address the current challenges and reach global goals such as poverty eradication, international solidarity and cooperation will always be crucial, Kiran said.













