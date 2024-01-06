US defense chief hospitalized for complications from medical procedure, now recovering: Pentagon

The US defense chief was hospitalized earlier this week after a medical procedure and is recovering, the Pentagon said Friday.

"On the evening of January 1, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications following a recent elective medical procedure," spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement. "He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties today."

Ryder did not provide details about the elective medical procedure.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks "was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required," said the statement.

Austin, 70, is a retired four-star army general, who has been serving as the 28th defense chief since Jan. 22, 2021.















