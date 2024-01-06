Future of Gaza determined by Palestinians, not Israel - top official

The future of the Gaza Strip will be determined by the Palestinian people, not by Israel, said a senior Palestinian official on Saturday.

"All scenarios proposed by the occupation politicians and leaders are doomed to fail," said Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

He emphasized that "the comprehensive solution and the departure of the occupation is our choice, our program and our strategy."

Since the start of the current Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, US and Israeli officials have expressed different views on the administration of Gaza in the "post-Hamas era," while Hamas and the Palestinian Authority said "the administration of the Gaza Strip is a Palestinian matter."

The UN and most of the international community consider Israeli settlement in the territories occupied in 1967 to be illegal, calling on Israel to stop it, but to no avail, warning that it undermines the prospects for conflict resolution based on the principle of a two-state solution.





